Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, August 02, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

There was no rain recorded at the Kelowna weather station last month in July. In fact, we haven’t seen rain recorded at the Kelowna weather station since June 28th. As of yesterday, we were at 33 consecutive days without rain and after today, it will be at 34.

The record for the driest stretch of weather in Kelowna is 44 days. That was set back in 2003 from June 23 to August 5.

We are in for more dry days ahead – at least until the middle of the weekend as we will continue to stay under a strong upper ridge. There is some uncertainty on what will happen after the weekend.

Smoke will likely continue to be a factor as the stable weather pattern won’t provide enough wind.

Today’s daytime high range: 30C to 37C

~ Duane/Wesla