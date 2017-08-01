Kingston Health Unit launches Choose Water Campaign to promote a healthy lifestyle in children

KFL&A Public Health kicks off a new campaign called Choose Water. It’s targeted at parents in hopes that they will help their children make the healthier choice to swap out sugary drinks for H20.

Michelle Girouard is a single mother of two. She says living a healthy lifestyle is important because her little ones are watching. She steering clear from processed foods and sugary drinks as much as possible.

“Sugar doesn’t do anybody any favours. Especially tiny bodies, growing, learning and processing so much. And it’s highly addictive,” said Michelle Girouard.

A recent report by the Heart and Stroke Foundation found that 25 per cent of Canadians ages five to 19 consume sugary drinks every day.

“I guess what we’re trying to create is a cultural shift. We’re trying to make water the easy choice, the normal choice, the ‘go-to’. So when you open your fridge, you see a water pitcher there,” said Jessica Hrgetic, a Public Health Dietitian.

Public Health officials say it can be tricky as some beverages are disguised as healthy options like chocolate milk, sports drinks, vitamin water, and even 100% juice.

An important tip for parents is to always check the labels.

On the flip side, a small treat now and then is okay in moderation – rule many parents already try to live by.

“We’re not too bad with it. Pop every once in a while. A lot of juice but we water it down a lot,” admits Jesse Monroe, a Kingston father.

As for Girouard, she says it isn’t always easy to make the switch especially when vending machines are often stocked with the sweetest options.

“It does take attentiveness. Maybe I’m not the most fun. But the kids have a really good time and they learn to have a good time without it, regardless. Which I think will hopefully last without me when I am not there to control their lives,” said Girouard.

The goal of the Choose Water Campaign is to teach good habits that kids can take with them into adulthood.