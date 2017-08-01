Penticton bans off-road motorized vehicles because of fire threat

The City of Penticton is banning the use of off-road motor vehicles within its jurisdiction because of the fire threat.

The temporary ban comes in the form of a fire bylaw order, closing all natural areas within city limits, West Bench and Penticton Indian Band lands to off-road motorized vehicles.

Smoking is also banned in the mentioned areas.

“Given the state of emergency and the current extreme conditions in the community, we feel that it is necessary to take this step in wildfire prevention,” Penticton Fire Chief, Larry Watkinson said.

The bylaw closes all natural areas such as the wildland bush trails and along the Kettle Valley Rail Trail to smoking and off-road use of motorized vehicles including dirtbikes, quads and 4×4 trucks.