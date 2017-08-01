Normal temperatures, below-average rainfall for month of July, forecasters say

Temperatures in the London-region stayed around average for the month of July, while precipitation amounts were below-average, according to forecasters with Canada’s national weather agency.

The average temperature in the region for the month was 21 degrees Celsius, just 0.2 degrees Celsius above the historical July average of 20.8, said Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“Essentially we had a normal month — a Goldilocks month, not too hot, not too cold,” he said Tuesday.

Throughout the month of July, Kimbell says London experienced only two days where temperatures surpassed 30 C.

“It was not a hot month by any stretch of the imagination,” he said. “Normally, London would see about four to five days of 30 degrees or more, so it definitely was not hot.”

Precipitation-wise, Kimbell says the region received lower-than-normal rainfall amounts through the month, amounting to about 50 millimetres.

“That compares to the normal rainfall of about 83, so it was a bit on the dry side,” he said. “In fact, southwestern Ontario was really the only part of southern Ontario that was dry — eastern Ontario was very, very wet.”

Starting off the month of August, Kimbell says the region will see a cold front move through on Friday, bringing likely thunderstorms and cooler temperatures.

“Even though we start the month fairly warm, I think the first couple weeks will actually be mostly, relatively cool,” he said.

Temperatures will hover around 27 degrees Celsius sans humidity on Wednesday and Thursday before dropping down to 23 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday. Those cooler-than-normal temperatures, Kimbell says, will likely stick around for at least a week or more.

Showers are also possible on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Environment Canada’s forecast.

— With files from Jacquelyn LeBel