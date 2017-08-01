Londoner charged with attempted murder after “serious assault” on Frances Street

A 46-year old London man has been charged with one count of attempted murder after a “serious assault” incident in east London Monday evening.

London police launched an investigation after being called to a Frances Street address — east of the Western Fair District — at 10:20 p.m. Monday. At the scene they found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The woman was brought to hospital for treatment and a man was brought into police custody a short distance away.

Dennis George, 46, has been charged in relation to the incident, though the London Police Service’s forensic identification division will “continue to investigate,” a release from the service said.

Further information regarding the identity of the victim and suspect has not been released as officials say their investigation is in its early stages.

If anyone has information about the case they’re asked to contact London Police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from Jess Brady.