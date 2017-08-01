2 young people arrested and charged in Callingwood arson series
Edmonton police have arrested and charged two males — a youth and an 18-year-old — in connection with several arson cases in Callingwood.
The two suspects were identified after police released surveillance images on July 27.
Police said the two boys are believed to be responsible for setting nine fires in the area, including near a church, a school, a condo unit and a park located at 69 Avenue and 172 Street. The fires were set between July 15 and 26, police said.
The name of the younger boy charged cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Edmonton police said they decided not to release the name of the 18-year-old because “it does not serve an investigative purpose.”
The youth is charged with four counts of arson. The 18-year-old is charged with five counts of arson.
