Memorial set up for worker killed on Brealy Drive in Peterborough

A memorial has been set up on Brealy Drive in Peterborough to honour a worker killed on the job earlier this month

On July 3, 47-year old Eric Labelle from St-Columban, Que., a worker with Bell Canada subsidiary Expertec, was electrocuted when he came in contact with overhead wires. Currently attached to the utility pole Labelle was working on are a hard hat, gloves and a photo bearing messages from friends and family. At the bottom of the pole is a panel marked, in French, “Rest in peace, watch over us, you’re our hero”.

The incident knocked out power to hundreds of homes in the area. It’s under investigation by the Ministry of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour