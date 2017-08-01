Canada
August 1, 2017 5:29 pm

Memorial set up for worker killed on Brealy Drive in Peterborough

By Global News

A memorial to a Quebc worker killed on the job in Peterborough while working as a lineman for Extratech

A A

A memorial has been set up on Brealy Drive in Peterborough to honour a worker killed on the job earlier this month

Story continues below

On July 3, 47-year old Eric Labelle from St-Columban, Que., a worker with Bell Canada subsidiary Expertec, was electrocuted when he came in contact with overhead wires. Currently attached to the utility pole Labelle was working on are a hard hat, gloves and a photo bearing messages from friends and family. At the bottom of the pole is a panel marked, in French, “Rest in peace, watch over us, you’re our hero”.

The incident knocked out power to hundreds of homes in the area. It’s under investigation by the Ministry of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour
Report an error
Bell Canada
Brealy Drive
electrocuted
Eric Labelle
Extratec
HYDRO
Peterborough
Power Out
Quebec
worker killed

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News