Winnipeg Goldeyes’ David Bergin named American Association batter of the month

Winnipeg Goldeyes designated hitter David Bergin has been chosen as the American Association’s Batter of the Month.

The 27-year-old American hit .368 with seven home runs and 22 RBI in 26 games last month. It included part of an on-base streak of 43 straight games, the longest in the American Association this season.

Bergin sits tied for second in the league with 17 home runs this year. He also holds a .323 batting average along with 53 RBI.

The recognition is the first time this season a Goldeye has picked up a monthly award. Four members of the team have received player of the week honours.