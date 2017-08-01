Mark Stephen: Will Stampeders’ Grey Cup loss cast shadow on BMO Field?

There is very little Canadian Football League (CFL) history in Toronto’s BMO Field. What little there is, was written by the Calgary Stampeders and the Ottawa Redblacks.

Cast your memory back to last November when the Stampeders were upset in the Grey Cup. Those who assess this stuff believe it may have been the biggest upset in Grey Cup history. It certainly is up there in Stampeders’ history.

So, what will it be like walking back into BMO Field for Thursday’s game? Will the players forget about the big one? Will they just be concentrating on the Toronto Argonauts?

Will they be looking out on the field, recalling the pinball-style catch of then-Ottawa receiver Ernest Jackson? Or will the mind wander to the crazy pre-game drama of Henry Burris running off the field with a locked knee, only to return just before kickoff?

I know, for me, it will bring back memories of that game. Shaking hands with the mother of Mylan Hicks, who was a special guest. Watching Stampeder fans dressed head-to-toe in red, gear up for the game.

Excitement, anticipation, drama in the air. Then deflation.

I have rarely walked into a dressing room so sour. Understandable. Players couldn’t wait to bail out of the stadium and those who stayed for post-game interviews spat out brief, terse answers to inquiring reporters.

There was obvious anger and frustration everywhere.

I wonder what it will be like on Thursday to walk back into that building.