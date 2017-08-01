Consumer
August 1, 2017 2:49 pm

Negative equity is putting vehicle owners in risky position: FCAA

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan says a growing trend toward negative equity is putting consumers in a risky position.

skynesher / Getty Images
A A

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) of Saskatchewan is focusing on negative equity as the theme of the month.

Negative equity, also referred to as being underwater on a loan, is when people owe more for a vehicle than it’s worth.

Consumers will trade-in vehicles they still owe money on and roll the debt forward into the financing of a new vehicle.

Story continues below

According to a recent report by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, the average auto loan now exceeds six years, while new vehicles are typically purchased every three to four years.

FCAA said the cycle of refinancing debt onto a new vehicle is one that can get consumers into financial trouble.

Underwater loans loan could result in defaulting on other financial obligations such as mortgages and credit cards.

What if a vehicle gets totalled?

FCAA said the insurance company will generally pay what the vehicle was worth, not what the consumer owed, meaning the consumer may be on the hook for the debt and have nothing to show for it.

Four ways to avoid negative equity:

  • Pay off existing vehicle loans. Avoid rolling negative equity forward into new purchases;
  • Don’t focus on a low monthly payment. Look at the total cost of the loan;
  • Buy within your budget and stick to it; and
  • Consider a shorter term loan. Longer term loans are typically more expensive.

For more information, call FCAA at 1-877-880-5550 or email consumerprotection@gov.sk.ca.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Buying A Vehicle
car loans
Debt
FCAA
Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority
Financial Consumer Agency of Canada
Negative Equity
Vehicle Loan
Vehicle Owners

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News