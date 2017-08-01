Heroin, meth, morphine seized from northeast Edmonton suite

Four people have been charged after a search warrant was executed on a residential suite in northeast Edmonton on July 24.

Edmonton police said officers seized more than $10,000 worth of drugs and more than $5,000 in cash from the home near 118 Avenue and 46 Street.

The EPS said 15.8 grams of heroin (street value of about $6,400), 30 grams of methamphetamine (street value of about $3,000), 115 prescription pills including morphine and dilaudid, $5,710 in cash, cellphones and ammunition were also seized.

Seven people were arrested in the suite; three were released and four were charged.

Debbie Brewer, 53, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. Louis Zazula, 55, and Amarit Nijjer, 34, are each charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of proceeds of crime. Herbert White, 56, is charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of breach of recognizance and 12 other outstanding criminal warrants.