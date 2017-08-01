Vernon cop charged for allegedly causing motorcycle crash

A Vernon RCMP officer has been charged for allegedly causing an accident involving a motorcycle.

The crash happened in August 2016 on Highway 6 near Lavington sending the 46 year old rider and 25 year old female passenger to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The officer who allegedly caused the crash was not injured.

The B.C. Prosecution Service issued a media statement Tuesday indicating that Cst. Megan Valenta has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act with driving without due care and attention.

Valenta was on-duty at the time of the crash and was driving an RCMP truck.

She’s due in court September 14.