Man facing 8 charges in week-long Toronto bank robbery spree: police

Toronto police say a 53-year-old man is facing charges in connection with eight bank robberies that occurred in the span of seven days last month.

A suspect was arrested on Friday following a holdup at a bank near Queen Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue.

Police say the suspect entered the branch at around noon, produced a note demanding money and indicating that he was armed. He fled with a quantity of cash.

0801 12:24 Man, 53, Faces 8 Chgs In Ongoing Robbery Invst https://t.co/dWMwUliiuI — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) August 1, 2017

Police allege the same man is responsible for a string of similar robberies that started on Friday, July 21, at a bank near Weston and Rogers roads in the west end.

The holdups, four of which happened within two days, occurred at locations across the city, with one in Pickering.

Andrew Burke, of no fixed address, has been charged with eight counts of robbery. He made an appearance in court on Saturday.