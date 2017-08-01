Man wanted on multiple assault charges in incident on Chippewas of the Thames First Nation

Middlesex OPP are looking for a 24-year-old man wanted on several charges in connection with an incident last week on Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, police said Tuesday.

According to investigators, a man allegedly entered a residence there around 5 p.m. on July 27 and assaulted two men and a woman inside. The three victims suffered “various degrees of injuries,” police said, adding that all have since been medically cleared.

Police said Darryl Francis Sturgeon, 24, of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation is wanted on several charges in connection with the incident, including three counts of assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm.

Sturgeon is also wanted on charges of uttering threats, possession of property obtained by crime, mischief under $5,000, driving while disqualified, and fail to comply with recognizance, police said.

He is described by police as an Aboriginal male, six feet tall, 190 pounds, with dark hair, brown eyes and a muscular build. He has several tattoos, in particular the word “trouble” tattooed on the left side of his neck and an “&” on the right.

Police said Sturgeon and the three victims involved in the incident were known to each other.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact provincial police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).