August 1, 2017 12:50 pm

70-year-old Winnipeg woman charged in fatal 2016 crash

By Online Producer  Global News
Jordan Pearn / Global News / File
Winnipeg police have charged a 70-year-old woman in a crash that killed 58-year-old Sharon Strong.

On August 15, 2016 at 12:10 p.m. emergency crews responded to the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue for a serious collision.

The police investigation found Strong had been struck by a Toyota Camry while walking in a parking lot. She was critically injured and later died. The driver of the Camry was later identified as the 70-year-old woman.

Police charged her on Monday for drive careless cause death.

Global News