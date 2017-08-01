70-year-old Winnipeg woman charged in fatal 2016 crash
Winnipeg police have charged a 70-year-old woman in a crash that killed 58-year-old Sharon Strong.
On August 15, 2016 at 12:10 p.m. emergency crews responded to the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue for a serious collision.
The police investigation found Strong had been struck by a Toyota Camry while walking in a parking lot. She was critically injured and later died. The driver of the Camry was later identified as the 70-year-old woman.
Police charged her on Monday for drive careless cause death.
