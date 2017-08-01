Kesha announces first solo tour since 2013

Kesha announced North American tour dates on Tuesday for her Rainbow Tour, after her new album, Rainbow.

This will be the singer’s first solo tour since 2013, which will kick off on Sept. 26 in Birmingham, Alabama, and conclude on Nov. 1 in Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Kesha credits inspiration for new album to alien encounter

The Praying singer has included one Canadian stop, in Toronto at Rebel on Oct. 16.

“My new album Rainbow is dedicated to my fans,” Kesha said in a press release, “and I’m so excited to be able to invite you all to come boogie with me on my new Rainbow tour. I would not have made it to this point without my animals and supporters so now come out and join the celebration with me.”

READ MORE: Dr. Luke and Kesha’s mother reach a settlement in defamation lawsuit

According to the press release, Kesha will perform songs from Rainbow, which will be released on Aug. 11, in addition to her other hit songs like Tik Tok and Your Love is My Drug.

Fans who purchase a ticket to the tour will receive a physical copy of Rainbow.

Rainbow is the singer’s first full-length album in almost five years and it is her return to music after being involved in an ongoing legal battle with former producer Dr. Luke.

READ MORE: Sony reportedly ends partnership with Dr. Luke amid legal battle with Kesha

Kesha and the producer have been involved in the legal dispute since October 2014, when the Tik Tok singer filed a lawsuit in California against the producer citing “mental manipulation, emotional abuse and sexual assault” while also seeking to end her contract with Sony.

Dr. Luke responded by countersuing the singer for defamation. Kesha’s case had been dropped in August 2016 so that she could focus on the defamation lawsuit.

The legal battle recently saw Dr. Luke summon Lady Gaga to testify in court.

READ MORE: Jerry Seinfeld explains why he refused to hug Kesha

On Saturday, lawyers for Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, issued a statement regarding their attempt to depose Lady Gaga about relevant conversations she may have had with Kesha.

On Monday, Lady Gaga’s representatives issued a statement The Times stating, “As Lady Gaga’s legal team will present to the court, she has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process. Dr. Luke’s team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga’s role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests.”

Lady Gaga has publicly supported Kesha since the singer first filed her lawsuit in 2014.

Isn't it strange that it's legal to own a woman this way? Listen Ursula, we want her voice back. #freeKesha https://t.co/rifG9nWRWw — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) May 19, 2016

Tickets for Kesha’s Rainbow tour will be available to the public starting Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. (ET/PT) at KeshaOfficial.com.