The day 546 soldiers were plucked from a floundering ship off Halifax

Hundreds of wounded Canadian soldiers were rescued 100 years ago today after their hospital ship ran aground off Halifax harbour.

The SS-Letitia was carrying 546 First World War soldiers when it ran aground in thick fog on August 1, 1917.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia’s segregated history comes alive in Halifax cemetery

A rescue effort was mounted and several vessels from the harbour and nearby ports were able to pick up all of the injured soldiers.

There was only one fatality as the vessel floundered on the rocks.

WATCH: Halifax church rights a historical wrong

A crew member drowned while swimming ashore.

The wreck of the Letitia is now frequented by recreational scuba divers in an area south of Portuguese Cove.