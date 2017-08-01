Peterborough rejects ‘where rivers meet roads’ slogan

Don’t expect to see the slogan, “Peterborough: Where roads and rivers meet” on any welcome signs in Peterborough, Ont., anytime soon. The overwhelming reaction from the public has been negative, said director of corporate services for the City of Peterborough, Sandra Clancy.

“We’re thrilled that people care so much about this project and our community brand,” Clancy said.

“We are listening to what’s been told and it seems the majority are struggling with that particular tag line and what it’s doing for Peterborough.” READ MORE: New logos, uniforms gradually rolling out as part of Metrolinx rebranding

When the proposed slogan was made public at city hall last week, the news quickly became the talk of the town. More than 900 people responded to a survey posted on the city’s website.

Even city councillors themselves questioned the slogan.

“I think the Electric City is one of the best ones because it combines our past and future,” said Town Ward Coun. Dean Pappas.

“The tagline that’s there — I think the ambiguity is brilliant because a lot of people can read into it and comes up with a different meaning,” Ashburnham Ward Coun. Gary Baldwin said.

The city has been consulting with local marketing firm Brand Health; taxpayers have paid $70,000 to help the city rebrand its website and update its corporate colour. Now, it will take the feedback and generate new options for a slogan.