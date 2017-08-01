Winnipeg Harvest sends aid to Churchill

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg organization is sending a care package to a cut-off community in Manitoba.

Winnipeg Harvest shipped frozen meat and diapers to Churchill Tuesday morning. The community has remained isolated since the rail line closure in May.

The food bank flew out the supplies on the back of an aid trip to the northern community with the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce and the Association of Manitoba Municipalities, who were already heading north.

“The challenges some of the community is having we know first hand,” Chuck Davidson, president and C.E.O of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce said.

“This is important during this time of need that Churchill has.”

“If there are any other organizations that are going up…if you can pack light and throw [an aid] box together…it would be greatly appreciated,” Davidson said.

The package comes three months after severe flooding and low temperatures knocked out the rail line, making Churchill impassable from the south. It’s left the remote town’s 900 residents with only one option: to have goods flown in at much higher cost.

Federal aid and subsidized grocery prices has helped lessen the burden of the high cost of air travel, but Churchill is still in desperate need of supplies.

Last week, the federal government called on the rail owners, Denver-based Omnitrax Inc., to repair the line.

Omnitrax Inc. has previously said they will not pay to fix the rail, which could cost as much as $60 million.