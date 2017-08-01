Man pulled from water at North Glenmore Park

A man pulled from the water at North Glenmore Park on Tuesday morning was rushed to hospital by EMS.

Emergency crews were called to the southwest park around 7 a.m. after someone spotted an empty boat on the shore.

Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke said a woman out for a walk then noticed something in the water and found a man who she was able to pull to shore.

EMS said the man, 25, was transported to the Rockyview General Hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition as a precaution to be treated for mild hypothermia.