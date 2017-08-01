Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after east London assault

London police say they’re investigating a serious assault in the city’s east end.

Officers say it was around 10:20 p.m. Monday when they were called to an address on Frances Street east of the Western Fair District.

When they arrived at the scene, investigators say they found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. Paramedics treated her and transported her to hospital for further care.

A male suspect was taken into custody a short distance away. It’s unknown if charges have been laid in connection with the case at this time.

Further information regarding the identity of the victim and suspect has not been released and officials say their investigation is in its early stages.

If anyone has information about the case they’re asked to contact London Police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).