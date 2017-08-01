Kathy Griffin shaves her head to support her sister undergoing chemotherapy

Kathy Griffin has shaved her head to show her solidarity for her sister.

Griffin’s sister, Joyce Griffin, is undergoing chemotherapy while battling cancer and Kathy has taken a stand beside her by shaving her head.

In the photos, Griffin is seen smiling with her newly shaved head. In one of the photos, her mother Maggie Griffin sports a shocked face while touching the top of her daughter’s head.

RELATED: Kathy Griffin confirms federal investigation into Trump-beheading video is over: ‘I have been completely exonerated’

In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head. Donate to @AmericanCancer: https://t.co/NazIbJ9FQ2 pic.twitter.com/UXr9YH1LYc — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 31, 2017

RELATED: Kathy Griffin questioned by Secret Service about Trump ‘beheading’ photo

Maggie also shared the photos on her own Twitter account and shared how proud she is of her daughter. “My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being,” she wrote.



Story continues below My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being https://t.co/sEEDEBXMoR — Maggie Griffin (@TipItMaggieG) July 31, 2017

This isn’t the first time cancer has impacted the comedian’s family. Back in 2014, Kathy’s brother Gary Griffin passed away at 63 from his battle with stage-four esophageal cancer.