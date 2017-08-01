Kathy Griffin shaves her head to support her sister undergoing chemotherapy
Kathy Griffin has shaved her head to show her solidarity for her sister.
Griffin’s sister, Joyce Griffin, is undergoing chemotherapy while battling cancer and Kathy has taken a stand beside her by shaving her head.
In the photos, Griffin is seen smiling with her newly shaved head. In one of the photos, her mother Maggie Griffin sports a shocked face while touching the top of her daughter’s head.
Maggie also shared the photos on her own Twitter account and shared how proud she is of her daughter. “My daughter Kathleen Mary is a wonderful human being,” she wrote.
This isn’t the first time cancer has impacted the comedian’s family. Back in 2014, Kathy’s brother Gary Griffin passed away at 63 from his battle with stage-four esophageal cancer.
This AM my brave brother Gary Griffin passed away in palliative care after a brutal struggle w cancer. Our last real conversation, w my brother I loved so much, was just a few days go when I got him this signed picture from his idol, @JoeWalsh. He loved the Eagles, 70s rock, The Chicago White Sox and the Xavier "muskies"… Oh & he was funny as sh*t.
