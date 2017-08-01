Canada
Nova Scotia RCMP asking for help after stolen stock car damages park

Nova Scotia RCMP are looking for a suspect they say caused extensive damage to a park in Annapolis County

Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public’s help after a hot-wired vehicle caused extensive damage to a park in Middleton, Nova Scotia.

Police say that on the night of July 20 a suspect entered Rotary Park and hot wired a stock car that had been left inside the park’s fence.

The car then drove across the field, running into a fence and damaging several poles in the park before driving into the concrete skating bowl that was recently constructed.

The stock car damaged portions of the bowl before getting stuck.

RCMP are hunting for their suspect but are now asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-825-2000 or call Crime Stoppers.

