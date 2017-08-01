Global Citizen Festival unveils 2017 lineup, including Stevie Wonder, Green Day and more

The Global Citizen Festival is returning to New York City in September, and the philanthropic music festival has just released its 2017 lineup.

Headliners for this year’s fest will be Stevie Wonder, Green Day, The Killers, The Lumineers and The Chainsmokers, who’ll be performing at the free concert in Central Park on September 23.

In addition, the festival will also feature special guest performances from Pharrell Williams, Big Sean, Andra Day and Alessia Cara, with more performers to be announced over the coming weeks.

The 2017 Festival, notes the announcement, “will serve as a platform from which millions of Global Citizens around the world will demand that world leaders fulfill their obligation to take a stand around issues such as education, food security, healthcare, gender equality and sanitation.”

“Over the last year, we’ve seen voters around the world reject the nationalism and isolationism that keeps people living in extreme poverty,” said Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, in a statement. “Now, we are calling on activists and music fans to use their voice to change the world. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be announcing this incredible lineup for Global Citizen’s annual moment of inclusion and celebration. Now more than ever, we need to ensure we work together for the world’s poor.”

“In this crucial time, there is nothing more exciting to me than having the honour of giving my gift of song, words and motivation to the Global Citizen Festival,” festival headliner Wonder said. “When we commit ourselves to life issues, we are showing love of the Most High. I was, I am and will always be, a citizen connected to the spirit of everyone on this planet moving forward. Let’s go!”

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong added: “We’re grateful to be a part of this year’s Global Citizen Festival. American aid programs make a significant difference in the betterment of lives at home and around the world, and we should all want these programs to become stronger, not weaker. We all play a part in seeing this mission through and it starts with calling on all our leaders.”

Fans can earn admission to the free-ticketed festival by visiting globalcitizenfestival.com; ticket draws will occur throughout the summer, with fans notified when they have been selected.

For those who can’t make it to the show, a live simulcast of the entire concert will be broadcast on MSNBC and MSNBC.com on September 23.