Halifax police looking for 3 suspects after robbery

Halifax Regional Police are on the lookout for three suspects after a robbery in the 2000 block of Brunswick Street on Monday night.

According to police, the 31-year-old male victim was walking on Brunswick Street when he was attacked from behind by three men who demanded his cellphone.

The police say two of the men are described as Caucasian, one wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and the other wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. A description of the third man wasn’t given.

The 31-year-old was thrown to the ground and was punched and kicked while the trio continued to demand his cellphone.

When a passerby approached to help, the three fled without getting what they wanted.

The 31-year-old was transported to the QE2 hospital with minor lacerations to his face.