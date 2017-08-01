Halifax police looking for 3 suspects after robbery
Halifax Regional Police are on the lookout for three suspects after a robbery in the 2000 block of Brunswick Street on Monday night.
According to police, the 31-year-old male victim was walking on Brunswick Street when he was attacked from behind by three men who demanded his cellphone.
READ MORE: 72-year-old charged with stunting after vehicle clocked at 106 km/h
The police say two of the men are described as Caucasian, one wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and the other wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. A description of the third man wasn’t given.
The 31-year-old was thrown to the ground and was punched and kicked while the trio continued to demand his cellphone.
READ MORE: RCMP seek help identifying Lower Sackville, N.S. home invasion suspects
When a passerby approached to help, the three fled without getting what they wanted.
The 31-year-old was transported to the QE2 hospital with minor lacerations to his face.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.