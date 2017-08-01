Toronto driver charged after pedestrian fatally struck in Cabbagetown

A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges after the vehicle he was driving mounted the curb and fatally struck a 73-year-old man in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood on Monday.

The collision happened just after 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Dundas Street and Sherbourne Street.

Toronto police said a black Honda CRX was traveling southbound on Sherbourne at a high rate of speed when it mounted the sidewalk and struck two pedestrians.

A 49-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but the 73-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Jonathan Power, was placed into custody.

Police announced on Tuesday he has been charged with dangerous driving cause death, dangerous driving cause bodily harm and driving without a licence.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police are encouraging members of the public who may have witnessed the crash or have surveillance video in the area to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).