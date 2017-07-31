Edson Kin slo-pitch tournament
July 31, 2017

Popular Alberta slo-pitch tourney cancelled 4 days before it’s set to start

 A popular slo-pitch tournament west of Edmonton has been abruptly cancelled.
The Kinsmen Club of Edson posted on its Facebook page Monday after that “due to unforseen circumstances beyond our control, we have been forced to cancel this year’s tournament.”
The post goes on to say refunds will be issued starting Friday.
The tournament, which runs every August long weekend, was heading into its 38th year.
The tournament’s website said it hosted 272 mixed teams every year.
630CHED News reached out to the Kinsmen Club for comment and was told more details would be released next week.

Global News