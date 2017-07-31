Missing 1.5-metre albino boa constrictor may be on the loose in Surrey neighbourhood

An unusual missing pet flyer has been making the rounds in Surrey.

The flyer features a photo of a 1.5-metre albino boa constrictor named Snow that may be on the loose near Surrey’s Fleetwood Park.

The owner said the snake left its enclosure after it broke somehow. He’s concerned it might be in his neighbourhood near Fleetwood Park along 160 Street and 80 Avenue.

Veterinarian Dr. Adrian Walton said the animal may be hiding in the owner’s house somewhere, although the owner thinks otherwise.

“Their first thought is to find some place safe to hole up, things like underneath the couch, behind a fridge,” Walton said. “But they’re not going to seek out a way to escape.”

Walton said residents shouldn’t panic if the snake did make it out of the house.

“It’s not going to go after anything like a dog or a cat and it’s certainly not going to go anywhere near a human,” he said.

There is also concern for Snow’s welfare.

“This animal has been raised in captivity. It’s never caught its own live food. It’s been fed frozen rodents so it’s not going to be able to find its own food or water sources,” Sara Dubois of the BC SPCA said.

The City of Surrey confirmed the owner contacted them to report the missing albino boa constrictor.

A city bylaw permits residents to own this type of snake as long as it’s under two metres in length. Snow is 1.5 metres long.

Anyone who sees Snow is asked to contact animal control officers.

