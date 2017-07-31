New Westminster Police search for missing 14-year-old Elin Walker

New Westminster Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old boy.

Elin Walker was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Monday near Ash Street in New Westminster. Police say they are concerned for his safety.

Walker is described as 5-foot-7 with a slim build, light brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve pink shirt, Dickies-style shorts, sneakers, and carrying a black backpack.