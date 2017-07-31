Donald Trump calls the day that Scaramucci left a ‘great day at the White House’

Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director after just 10 days on the job.

A White House statement said that Scaramucci will be leaving his role in order to give new Chief of Staff John Kelly a “clean slate and the ability to build his own team.”

And this is what U.S. President Donald Trump had to say on the very same day, after the news emerged:

A great day at the White House! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2017

Scaramucci is leaving the position after a brief but tumultuous time as communications director.

He joined the White House after working as a hedge fund manager on Wall Street, and after having served on Trump’s transition team.

Scaramucci had been critical of Trump in the past, calling him a “hack politician” and anti-American in a 2015 appearance on Fox Business News.

READ MORE: Sean Spicer’s replacement Anthony Scaramucci once called Trump a ‘hack politician’

But he apologized for those remarks once he was in the job, saying he should “never have said that about him.”

Scaramucci made it a priority to stop leaks from the administration, saying he was ready to “fire everybody” to plug them.

He subsequently tweeted that he would contact the FBI and the Justice Department over media reports about his financial disclosure, after Politico reported that he could continue profiting from his investment firm while working at the White House.

He even tagged Reince Priebus, Kelly’s predecessor as Chief of Staff, in the tweet — a move that highlighted the internal rift between himself and Priebus, who resigned last week.

Coverage of Anthony Scaramucci on Globalnews.ca:

New Yorker reporter Ryan Lizza subsequently wrote about a phone call that Scaramucci made to him, in which he called Priebus a “f****** paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac” and used some vulgar language to describe White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, accusing him of using the president to enhance his brand.

That story was published on July 27.

Two days later, it emerged that Trump was replacing Priebus as his chief of staff with John Kelly, who had previously served as homeland security secretary.

Scaramucci was out as communications director two days later.