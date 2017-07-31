Damaged pegged at $180K following north Lethbridge house fire

Lethbridge Fire and EMS say nobody was injured after a house fire on the city’s north side late Sunday evening. However, total damage from the fire is pegged at roughly $180,000.

The flames broke out at a home in the 500-block of 12 Street N. with fire crews responding just before 10 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke on the main floor of the home.

Crews from four responding stations were able to contain the flames to the living and dining rooms with only smoke damage to the rest of the property.

The cause has been deemed accidental and officials are reminding homeowners to always dispose of oily rags in non-combustible containers that are located outside.