Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Out of the 31 days in July, we had 23 days of over 30C.

There are more 30C plus days in store for the first few days of August and it’s all thanks to a persistent upper ridge. However this ridge will also keep smoke trapped in our valleys for at least the first half of the work week.

Today’s daytime high range: 30C to 37C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla