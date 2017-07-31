Calgary Councillor Sean Chu questions Nenshi’s cancelled fundraiser

It’s been a month since a controversial fundraising event for Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi was cancelled, but it was revived on the floor of city council Monday by Councillor Sean Chu.

During question period, he wanted to know if the chair of the city’s subdivision and development appeal board (SDAB), Bill Chomik, is in a conflict of interest.

Chomik is a VP at Kasian Architecture, which was the company putting on the fundraiser.

Chu said he’s heard from lawyers that turned down an invitation to donate to Nenshi’s campaign. He said they told him they will ask the SDAB chair to recuse himself if they find themselves making an appeal on a land issue in front of Chomik.

The SDAB hears appeals on decisions that were made by city planning and development officials.

The fundraiser last month at Kasian Architecture was to be a two-hour “intimate fundraising lunch” with Nenshi. Invited participants were being asked to pony up to $5,000, although any amount over $2,000 would be appreciated.

The event was cancelled by Nenshi’s re-election committee, who said it was “mischaracterized.”

Nenshi said the policy is clear on employees and appointees to city board and commissions.

“It’s absolutely permissible for them to volunteer with political campaigns on their own time as long as they’re not doing it on city time, using city resources.”

Chu said he understands the issue around city employees, but wonders if the situation is different for the chair of a committee which is considered “quasi-judicial.”

“There’s 15,000 employees and as long as employees are doing it off-duty, everybody understands that,” Chu said. “But someone that is the chair of SDAB? That’s huge.”

Any opinion on Chu’s concerns would be discussed behind closed doors, city solicitor Glenda Cole told council.