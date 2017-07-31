Entertainment
July 31, 2017 7:26 pm
Updated: July 31, 2017 7:32 pm

Bernie Sanders and Larry David are ‘third cousins or something,’ DNA analysis shows

By Staff The Associated Press

In this combination photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and speaks at a rally on April 20, 2017, in Omaha, Neb., and actor-producer Larry David appears at the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" panel during the HBO Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif.

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, left and Chris Pizzello, File
A A

Henry Louis Gates Jr., the host of “Finding Your Roots” on PBS, says the show “couldn’t have scripted” the discovery that actor, comedian Larry David and Senator Bernie Sanders are related.

An episode where the two learn they’re distant relatives will air on the show’s upcoming fourth season, premiering Oct. 3.

Coverage of Bernie Sanders and Larry David on Globalnews.ca:


Story continues below

David has impersonated Sanders on “Saturday Night Live.”

Gates spoke about the discovery Monday during a panel about his show as part of the Television Critics Association’s annual summer press gathering.

READ MORE: Larry David appears as Bernie Sanders on SNL before Democratic primary wraps up

He said Sanders and David share “identical DNA” of three chromosomes and “that’s a lot of matches.”

Last week, David told TV critics that Sanders is a “third cousin or something” while promoting the return of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” to HBO.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bernie Sanders
bernie sanders larry david
bernie sanders larry david dna
bernie sanders larry david related
Larry David
larry david bernie sanders dna
larry david bernie sanders impression
larry david bernie sanders related
larry david bernie sanders saturday night live
saturday night live larry david bernie sanders

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News