Canadian Junior Golf championships underway in Kingston

“They’re the best of the best from across the country, the next generation of potential PGA superstars” says tournament chair Pete Sauerbrei.

The Canadian Junior Boys golf championships are underway at the Cataraqui Golf and Country Club in Kingston, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

It’s a four-day competition that features 156 golfers from every province in Canada. It’s for boys 19 years of age and under.

The top 70 golfers will advance after the 36-hole cut-off. The tournament winds up on Thursday afternoon.

Sauerbrei says most players are looking for scholarships in both Canada and the United States. Numerous coaches from NCAA and CIS schools are on hand to watch the youngsters play.

Sam Meek of Peterborough is the defending champion.