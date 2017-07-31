Manitoba Hydro’s proposed 7.9 per cent increase denied, 3.36 per cent approved

Manitoba Hydro’s request for a 7.9 per cent increase starting Aug. 1 has been denied by the the Public Utilities Board (PUB).

In a news release late Monday afternoon, the PUB made the announcement and approved a 3.36 per cent interim increase effective Tuesday.

The provincial regulator said it was concerned with the impact the 7.9 per cent increase would have had on Hydro’s customers and the financial health of the utility.

If approved the average customer would have seen their annual bill climb approximately $82. Anyone with electric heat would have seen another $160 added to their annual bill.