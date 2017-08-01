Commentary: Circus White House, playing daily

It’s hard on any given day to keep up with the chaos that is President Donald Trump’s White House.

But things got especially confusing yesterday, when Trump’s newly announced chief of staff John Kelly fired colourful communications director Anthony Scaramucci, aka “the Mooch,” before the ink on either man’s business card had dried.

The Mooch promised to plug White House leaks, and threatened to fire those who didn’t get in line with the president’s wishes.

However it doesn’t seem to be a White House leak that was his demise, but a leak out of his own mouth.

Cramming more f-bombs per sentence then most comedians, this guy would have been a godsend for late night TV, rivaling even former press secretary Sean Spicer’s character run on Saturday Night Live.

READ MORE: Anthony Scaramucci out as White House communications director

The White House did not order more trouble; he was gone in six days.

Apparently you can’t swear yourself to success in Washington, which is somewhat reassuring knowing we still have that bar to lower.

What this does prove is the format that served the three-ring circus for many decades is still alive and well in Trump’s world.

Keep the customer amused, or confused, with so many shiny things going on, that they really don’t have the time to evaluate whether any of it is any good or not.

And the barker in the centre of it all, leading the distraction, is the orange man with white hair, black suit and red tie.

It’s more than quite a show, it’s what we have become.

And that’s sad for everyone.