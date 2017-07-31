Toronto teen’s Instagram account goes viral because of slime videos

Alyssa Jagan made her first batch of slime and posted it on her Instagram account a year ago, but she never thought the part-time hobby would become a social media sensation.

The 15-year-old high school student has a strong base on Instagram with over 672,000 followers. Jagan posts videos of her creations three times a day.

“It was totally random. I didn’t expect to be making slime,” Jagan said.

“I saw some videos and I thought why not try it. I shared it on Instagram … and it just got really popular.”

Jagan sells different varieties of slime on Etsy and said she’s passionate about the goo because it’s satisfying to touch and for some customers, it acts as a stress reliever.

“It’s the crunches, the sounds… it’s fun to poke, knead, pull and stretch and do what you want to it,” she said.

Jagan has a book coming out in October called “Ultimate Slime,” which features the 15-year-old’s signature slime recipes.

“I love the sound it makes and it’s really easy to make it different colours,” she said.

“It’s creative and fun and you don’t need to be able to make slime to want to watch the videos.”

Deflatable Fluffy Slime recipe, from Ultimate Slime by Alyssa Jagan

This slime is very fluffy and stretchy. It can be a little messy to make, but the final product is worth it!

What You’ll Need

Slime-Making Equipment

Large bowl

Measuring cups and spoons

Mixing tool (spoon, spatula, or stir stick)

Airtight container

Ingredients

1 cup (250 ml) white PVA glue (such as Elmer’s School Glue)

Approximately ½ cup (125 ml) foaming hand soap

Approximately 1 cup (250 ml) shaving cream

4 tablespoons (60 ml) lotion, divided

1 tablespoon (15 ml) baking soda

1 to 2 tablespoons (15 to 30 ml) contact lens solution (such as Renu Fresh Multipurpose Solution)

Optional

4 tablespoons (40 g) cornstarch

Colour additive

1 to 3 drops fragrance oil

Place the glue in a large bowl. Add the foaming hand soap, shaving cream, cornstarch, and 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of the lotion. Cornstarch isn’t necessary, but it helps thicken the mixture, creating a smoother, richer texture. It’s fine to only use shaving cream, but the cornstarch makes the slime creamier. Add color and/or fragrance oil if you like. Mix thoroughly. To “activate” the glue, add the baking soda, then the contact lens solution. Mix thoroughly. Repeat if needed: Different glues activate differently; also, the amount you add will affect the slime’s consistency, and you can adjust it to achieve a consistency you like. Once the mixture is slightly sticky, start to knead the slime. Dip your fingers in contact lens solution before kneading so less slime will stick to your hands. Playing with slime is the best way to mix it fully and achieve the best possible texture. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons (30 ml) lotion for extra stretchiness. Store the slime in an airtight container so it doesn’t dry out. Note that this type of slime will deflate after 2 to 4 days.

Yield: Approximately 18 fluid ounces (560 ml)