Campaign continues to bring hospice to Norwood

By Global News

Laurie Inglis, Director of Hospice Norwood, on why the village needs it's own palliative care facility

A hospice offers those in the last stages of life an alternative to dying at home or in hospital. But while Peterborough does have a hospice, a committee in Norwood wants to offer palliative care within the community where some have spent their entire lives.

“We determined there was support for a Hospice,” says Hospice Norwood director Laurie Inglis.

A local family donated a century home to the committee to house the hospice, which will offer two beds. The committee is using the 3-bed Bridge Hospice in Warworth as model for their facility.

“People think Peterborough is still a ways away and they are building a ten-bed hospice and this will be a smaller, more homelike hospice in our own community” says Inglis.

Residents will be able to get an update on the progress made by the Hospice Norwood committee at a public meeting on September 19th.

