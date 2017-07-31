$1.4 million raised for multiple sclerosis in weekend bike tour

1,500 cyclists. Nearly $1.5 million. A world of hope.

Those were some of the things delivered by the Grand Bend-London leg of the MS Bike Tour this weekend, the largest leg of the province-wide initiative.

The charitable cyclists raised $1.4 million for multiple sclerosis (MS) research and treatment through their 150 km ride to London and back from the beach community.

The MS Society of Canada bills it as a “premier cycling event in Ontario,” given the number of cyclists and supporters who rally behind the cause.

“It was an amazing weekend overall,” said Sarah Mann, the MS Society’s southwestern Ontario regional coordinator. “Between the weather – obviously it was a beautiful weekend – but the spirit of the participants and volunteers who came out to support the event was just extraordinary… we couldn’t be more happy with how it went.”

The money raised by the tour amounts to more than half of the $2.6 million the MS Society of Canada anticipates will be raised across Ontario this year.

Although the number of participants didn’t increase over last year, the dollar amount raised did, Mann said.

Each rider has to raise at least $300 to participate, but many go above and beyond.

This year’s top fundraiser was Barry Travnicek of Dorchester, Ont., who rode in honour of his sister, who was diagnosed with MS nearly 30 years ago. Travnicek raised over $60,000 this year alone.

Funds are targeted towards finding a cure for the degenerative disease, as well as treatment and support for individuals diagnosed with MS, and their families.