Lockout of direct care workers ends at Variety Place in Outlook

An 11-week lockout of SEIU-West direct care workers at Variety Place in Outlook has ended.

The workers voted on July 28 to accept what the union calls a “fair wage settlement” and returned to work on July 30.

READ MORE: Union members rally against budget cuts in Saskatoon

SEIU-West president Barb Cape said under the agreement, workers will be paid $18/hour by mid-2018.

The 44 workers, who had been without a contract since 2013, were locked out by management on May 21 in a dispute over wages and sick leave.

The union had been seeking an increase of two per cent yearly over the final three years of a four-year contract, plus an increase in sick time to one shift per month.

Variety Place had proposed a one per cent increase in the final year of the contract, along with a signing bonus.

READ MORE: Union angry Saskatchewan Polytechnic staff laid off, managers hired

Cape said there are still some issues that need to be resolved.

“There are still some Occupational Health and Safety concerns that need to be resolved but our members remain hopeful that they can be worked out with the employer,” Cape said in a statement.

Cape added that they are glad the impasse is over.

Variety Place Association runs three group homes, an activity centre and the recycling depot in the community.