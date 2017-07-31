Canada
July 31, 2017 4:09 pm

12-year-old boy struck while riding a bike in Stoney Creek

Sara Cain By Reporter  Global News
Hamilton Police Service
Hamilton Police say a 12-year-old boy has been transported to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in Stoney Creek this afternoon.

The collision occurred in the area of Gray Road and Highway 8.

Police say the boy’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver involved in the incident remained at the scene, and there’s no word on whether charges will be laid.

An investigation is ongoing.

