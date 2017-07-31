12-year-old boy struck while riding a bike in Stoney Creek

Hamilton Police say a 12-year-old boy has been transported to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in Stoney Creek this afternoon.
The collision occurred in the area of Gray Road and Highway 8.
Police say the boy’s injuries are not life-threatening.
The driver involved in the incident remained at the scene, and there’s no word on whether charges will be laid.
An investigation is ongoing.
