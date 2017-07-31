Weather
July 31, 2017 3:33 pm

Lightning strikes straight through hay bale in Manitoba Interlake

By Sr. Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

This picture was shared to Twitter after lightning shot through this hay bale.

Jordan Veale / Submitted
A A

A lightning bolt ended up causing a fire during a thunderstorm Monday morning.

The bolt struck a hay bale in a farmer’s field at River Rock Ranch near Fisher Branch, Man.

Pictures taken by Jordan Veale show the charred remains of the bail and a 25 centimetre hole.

He tells Global News a neighbour had to put the fire out with a pail of water to stop it from spreading.

Hail was also spotted with the storm system.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Hail
Lightning
MBstorm
Severe Weather
Storm
Thunderstorm

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News