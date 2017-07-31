Lightning strikes straight through hay bale in Manitoba Interlake

A lightning bolt ended up causing a fire during a thunderstorm Monday morning.

The bolt struck a hay bale in a farmer’s field at River Rock Ranch near Fisher Branch, Man.

This is what lightning does to a hay bale pic.twitter.com/3y9Tb93eLG — V (@_J_T_V_) July 31, 2017

Pictures taken by Jordan Veale show the charred remains of the bail and a 25 centimetre hole.

He tells Global News a neighbour had to put the fire out with a pail of water to stop it from spreading.

Hail was also spotted with the storm system.