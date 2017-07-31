Lightning strikes straight through hay bale in Manitoba Interlake
A lightning bolt ended up causing a fire during a thunderstorm Monday morning.
The bolt struck a hay bale in a farmer’s field at River Rock Ranch near Fisher Branch, Man.
Pictures taken by Jordan Veale show the charred remains of the bail and a 25 centimetre hole.
He tells Global News a neighbour had to put the fire out with a pail of water to stop it from spreading.
Hail was also spotted with the storm system.
