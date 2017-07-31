Politics
July 31, 2017 2:48 pm

Anthony Scaramucci out as White House communications director: report

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci speaks during an on air interview at the White House in Washington, July 26, 2017.

Reuters/Joshua Roberts
U.S. President Donald Trump has removed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, according to reports.

The New York Times reports that three people from the inner circle confirmed the news on Monday.

Scaramucci, a Wall Street hedge fund manager who was also called “the Mooch,” was only on Trump’s team for 10 days. He replaced Sean Spicer who resigned on July 21 after Scaramucci was appointed.

In his brief time as communications director, Scaramucci made a big splash in the media when he called a reporter at the New Yorker to complain about leaks in the White House, and lambasted Trump’s then-chief of staff Reince Preibus. Preibus resigned that same week and was replaced by General John Kelly.
