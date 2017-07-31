Anthony Scaramucci out as White House communications director: report

U.S. President Donald Trump has removed White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, according to reports.

The New York Times reports that three people from the inner circle confirmed the news on Monday.

Scaramucci, a Wall Street hedge fund manager who was also called “the Mooch,” was only on Trump’s team for 10 days. He replaced Sean Spicer who resigned on July 21 after Scaramucci was appointed.

In his brief time as communications director, Scaramucci made a big splash in the media when he called a reporter at the New Yorker to complain about leaks in the White House, and lambasted Trump’s then-chief of staff Reince Preibus. Preibus resigned that same week and was replaced by General John Kelly.