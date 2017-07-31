72-year-old charged with stunting after vehicle clocked at 106 km/h

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 72-year-old man with stunting after a vehicle was clocked heading down Barrington Street at 106 km/h.

On Friday at 3:45 p.m., officers observed a speeding car travelling at 106 km/h in a 50 km/h zone at Barrington Street near Richmond Street.

The driver was ticketed for stunting, a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The man’s license was also suspended for one week and his vehicle was seized and towed.

He also faces a $2,422.50 fine for the stunting charge.