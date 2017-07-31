Police clock motorcyclist doing 230 km/h on Highway 41
A motorcyclist was recently caught going over double the speed limit on a highway east of Saskatoon.
A combined traffic services Saskatchewan (CTSS) officer clocked the motorcycle driver doing 230 km/h on Highway 41.
The speed limit is 100 km/h.
The motorcyclist, who had a passenger, was pulled over after trying to evade police.
The driver is facing two criminal charges and five Saskatchewan Traffic Safety Act violations.
CTSS is a partnership between Saskatchewan Police Service, RCMP and SGI.
