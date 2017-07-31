Saskatoon weather outlook: baseball-sized hail hits Saskatchewan on Sunday

Story highlights Sunday storm recap Calm end to July Cooler kickoff to August Long weekend outlook

Hen egg-sized hail hits north of Saskatoon Sunday, cool down ahead.

Sunday Storm Report

A tornado-warned thunderstorm slid through the Saskatoon area Sunday evening and packed quite a punch.

Hen egg-sized hail was reported in Martensville and Dalmeny, with baseball-sized hail reported in Edam.

Godzilla sized hail pic.twitter.com/U7toOmAOlh — Mitch Stuart (@4FAngusBoy) July 31, 2017

Looking west from Silverwood. Beautiful sunset after the storm #skstorm pic.twitter.com/MfgRhYtti3 — Jen Ehrmantraut (@jennehrmantraut) July 31, 2017

Definitely some of the coolest clouds I've ever seen. Mammatus clouds at Saskatoon. @PQuinlanGlobal @StormHour pic.twitter.com/YKUu46VJIB — Robert Makowsky (@robmakowsky) July 31, 2017

@PQuinlanGlobal at campland rv resort just nw of yxe pic.twitter.com/CPpEqEzALZ — Introverse (@IntroversetheMC) July 31, 2017

Saskatoon was placed under a severe thunderstorm warning at 7:23 p.m. for a dangerous thunderstorm capable of producing baseball-sized hail.

A tornado warning issued just west of the city a short time later due to rotation detected in the area, but there were no reports of tornadoes or funnel clouds.

For the latest weather alerts download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

After a hot and wild end to the weekend with a daytime high of 33 hit Sunday and humidex values making it feel like 38 before a severe thunderstorm rolled through, the work week has started off quite calm with mostly sunny skies and a few fog patches starting the day as temperatures dipped back to 13 degrees.

Some high clouds that the sun is able to shine through moved back in during the morning as we warmed up into the mid 20s by noon with breezy northwest winds around 20 to 30 km/h.

A sizzling 38 is what it felt like in Saskatoon Sunday with humidity as temps slid up to 33 degrees! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/sjN44wVV05 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 31, 2017

Sunshine shining through high cloud this morning in Saskatoon after a stormy night last night. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/W4YWPRVHZS — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) July 31, 2017

Winds will remain around that rate for the rest of the day as cooler air slides in behind the front that slid through Sunday night and keeps us from warming much past 26 degrees or so today with those high clouds lingering.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies will linger this evening before we get into some clear patches overnight as we cool back to a low around 10 degrees.

Tuesday

Showers are expected Tuesday afternoon as clouds will build back in during the day after some sunshine to start the day.

A light northerly wind will also assist in suppressing temperatures during the day, with a daytime high struggling to get up to around 23 degrees.

Wednesday-Friday

An arctic high will dip in from the north on Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud and afternoon warming capping out around 23 degrees before we get a few degrees warmer for Thursday and Friday.

Clouds will build in late Thursday before clearing again on Friday with a slight chance of showers to end off the week.

Long Weekend Outlook

Clouds are expected to be in and out for the August long weekend with daytime highs sitting around the mid-to-upper 20s and a slight chance of showers at times.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was snapped by Marcia Bergman at Emma Lake:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.