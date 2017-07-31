Kelowna RCMP investigating Knox Mountain fire
A fire that erupted on Knox Mountain in Kelowna Sunday afternoon was human caused and is now being investigated by RCMP.
The fire started around 2 p.m. above the second look out.
The blaze grew to .75 of a hectare before being contained.
It was fought by both the Kelowna Fire Department and B.C. Forest Service.
Air support was also quickly called in to help douse the flames.
RCMP are looking for the public’s help and ask anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them.
