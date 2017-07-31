Norfolk OPP charge man, 71, after 2 dogs left in car in Walmart parking lot
A Southampton man, 71, has been charged with leaving an animal unattended in a motor vehicle after two dogs were found in a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.
The charge falls under the Norfolk County Care and Control of Animals Bylaw.
According to Norfolk OPP, concerned members of the public contacted police just after 4:20 Sunday afternoon after finding two dogs left inside a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot.
OPP have told AM980 the “dogs appeared to be OK.”
