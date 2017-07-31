Parts of Brookside Boulevard closed after heat causes road to heave

Two stretches of Brookside Boulevard are blocked after the road heaved Sunday evening.

Southbound Brookside just north of Inkster Boulevard is down to one lane. Construction crews are working to fix the crumbled concrete.

The off ramp from Brookside northbound to the Perimeter Highway eastbound is completely closed for the same reason. A detour is in place.

The crumbling road was caused by heat according to a statement from the province.

“Manitoba Infrastructure can confirm that heat caused two of the concrete panels to expand and heave/lock in a tented position on the Northbound to Eastbound leg of the PTH 7/PTH 101 North Perimeter interchange yesterday evening.”

Crews are expected to have the area reopened to traffic Monday evening.